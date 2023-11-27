With the arrival of iOS 17, iPhones have received a very peculiar and striking function that allows sharing contact details between people in a very fast and effective way. And it is enough to bring two iPhones together so that both share the personal file between them in a matter of seconds. Simple and useful, but one that, according to the police, minors should avoid.

The dangers of NameDrop

The function is called NameDrop, and as has been the case for a long time on Android, it is a utility that allows you to use NFC to detect two nearby phones and exchange data instantly. The data in question in this case is the business card of the owner of the phone, which contains data such as the full name and telephone number at a minimum, although if it is complete and personalized it can include the personal address, websites, emails and many others. details.

It is obviously useful for entrepreneurs and business people who continually present their personal card. And for the consumer, it is practical for when you want to offer your phone to another person. But the feature is so instantaneous and built into the system that it can lead to awkward situations. And that is where the police say there may be danger.

That is what the services of the Andover and Dighton police department, in the United States, are trying to communicate, who see in the function of share contacts instantly a way to attack minors and obtain personal data. For this reason, they have released statements on their social networks recommending parents to deactivate the function on their children’s phones, in order to avoid problems.

Is it so dangerous?

But is it really that dangerous? Police warnings may make some sense, but the reality is that instead of disabling the feature, you need to know how it actually works. And when two phones approach each other, the message that will appear on the screen is if we want to receive the contact card of the person offering it or if we also want to share ours.

At no time is data shared automatically, and the phones must always be unlocked so that the transfer can be carried out. That is, if you leave your phone unattended, No one will be able to steal our data just by holding their phone close to them..

Another aspect would be to be able to avoid this type of approach, for which the best recommendation would be to deactivate the function completely. But the important thing is to understand that NameDrop does not allow personal data to be obtained lightly. Only if you want.

How to disable NameDrop

If you have decided to deactivate the function of sharing the phone number and contact card on your iPhone, you only have to follow the following steps (remember that the function is activated by default in iOS 17.1):

Enter Settings Select General Click on the AirDrop option Deactivate the “Bringing devices closer” option within Ways to share.

