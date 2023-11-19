The US needs poles. Lots of poles, actually. The boom in electric vehicles and renewable energy is fueling more than just demand for lithium or rare earths on the other side of the Atlantic. As The Wall Street Journal recently explained, this “green revolution” comes accompanied by the need for a huge amount of tree trunks with which to expand, reinforce and renew the American power lines, an infrastructure that is already aging and in need of replacement. replacement in part of the country. Good proof of this trend is the surprising growth that some companies in the sector are already experiencing.

At the end of the day, having a wide network of supply points for electric vehicles requires more than just electric stations.

More technology… more trees. The wooden pole business is booming in the US. And it makes perfect sense that it should be so. Over the last few days, media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Jalopnik have published reports explaining that demand is heating up as the nation prepares for a larger fleet of electric vehicles, a greater weight of solar energy and the expansion of broadband throughout rural communities. This is without taking into account the pending task that the country already had to reinforce its power lines network.

At the end of the day, all these infrastructures depend on the same element: poles for overhead lines, a priori more economical than underground lines.

A trend with figures. Although it does not specify exactly how many poles will have to be installed, TWSJ provides three figures that help understand the scope of the phenomenon. The first gives an idea of ​​the volume of poles that are spread throughout the country. According to their data, just over 120 million wooden poles are distributed throughout the United States. And many need urgent replacement after having far exceeded their designed lifespan, becoming obsolete, or suffering the effects of fires, hurricanes, and woodpeckers.

Poles… and millions of dollars. The second figure serves to understand the economic scope of such a deployment. The federal government has allocated more than $60 billion to deploy high-speed Internet throughout rural America, a juicy investment that will be spent in part on installing poles. The same destination will have a portion of the around 1.2 trillion dollars of the 2021 Infrastructure Law, designed precisely for the improvement of airports, viaducts, navigable roads or public services.

The deployment of poles is also related to the expansion of electric cars and solar farms, which are sometimes installed in remote places that must connect to the grid. Both represent juicy sectors. Global Market Insights estimates that, firstly, the electric vehicle market in the US was around $49.1 billion last year, a figure that was accompanied by the need for thousands of charging stations. In the second case, that of the photovoltaic market, there was talk of 29.7 billion dollars with a considerable growth forecast for the remainder of the decade.









A phenomenon with beneficiaries. TWSJ still leaves a third piece of information, equally revealing: the growth experienced by companies dedicated to manufacturing poles for public services. In 2022, the two shares of the companies that dominate the business in the US, Koppers and Stella-Jones, experienced surprising increases. The first, 49%; the second, 87%, considerably above the 16% recorded by the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index. “Current demand for utility poles in North America is exceeding capacity,” certifies Éric Vachnon, CEO by Stella-Jones.

Such a scenario is leading them to strengthen their business muscle, with new equipment and plants, and has already led them to move to other companies in the sector. Manufacturers of steel or concrete poles have also wanted to take advantage of the good forecasts, betting, as is the case with RS Technologies, a company based in Calgary, Canada, on a million-dollar expansion of the factories in which it is dedicated to manufacturing poles. resin and polyurethane.

More poles, bigger. Not only are more poles needed. Those in demand are also larger, wider, made with large pine or conifer trunks. One model that has gained popularity is in fact the Class 2, a 45-foot pole, around 13.7 m, which surpasses the Class 4 that has prevailed in the industry until now. “You don’t know what’s coming next. They want space to add things,” explains Brad Singleton, manager of one of the Koppers plants.

The challenge, of course, is finding trees that adapt. In 2020, the North American Wooden Post Council itself warned that based on the production rate and logging schedules, “there are not enough trees” to “sustainably” produce larger wooden posts.

