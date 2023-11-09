The United States launched an airstrike on Thursday morning against an arms depot in eastern Syria used by the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force, and some of its affiliated militias. It is the second time in the past two weeks that the United States has struck military targets linked to Iran but based in Syria, in retaliation for dozens of attacks launched since October 17 by Iranian-affiliated militias against US military bases in Syria and in Iraq. According to the Department of Defense, there were at least 41 attacks on US bases, and 46 soldiers were injured.

The clashes are part of the war between Hamas and Israel, of which Iran is a historic opponent. The United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria: President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to limit attacks against its bases, without however risking spreading the conflict to other regions of the Middle East.

– Read also: Iran wants to fight Israel without fighting it