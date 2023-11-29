The United States government confirmed on Wednesday that it had foiled a plan to assassinate one of the leaders of the Sikh separatist movement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on US soil, accusing the Indian government of being involved in the affair: the news had already been anticipated last week by the Financial Times, but US authorities had not yet commented on it. Pannun is a US and Canadian citizen and is considered a terrorist by the Indian government.

According to the US Department of Justice, an Indian government official commissioned the murder of Pannun from Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, who US newspapers describe as an international arms and drug trafficker, for 100 thousand dollars. In an attempt to find a hitman, however, Gupta would have contacted an undercover agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States federal agency that deals with combating the production and trade of drugs: at the end of June he had been thus arrested in the Czech Republic and was extradited to the United States, where he will now be tried on charges of murder for hire. The Indian government official who allegedly commissioned the killing has not been named or formally charged.

India opened an internal investigation into the incident after being urged by the highest officials of the American state, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and President Joe Biden himself. A few months ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of another Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

