On November 12, the US military carried out two airstrikes in Syria against groups suspected of being allied with Iran. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the attacks targeted a pro-Iranian militia training facility near the town of Abu Kamal, in Deir ez Zor province, and a hideout near the town of Mayadin, near the Iraqi border, considered one of the main bases of pro-Iranian militias. The Associated Press news agency wrote that one of the sites also included weapons caches.

The attack, the third in just over two weeks, was described as a response to drone and rocket attacks that have intensified over the past month amid conflict between Israel and Hamas against US troops in Syria. and in Iraq. The United States has 900 troops in Syria and another 2,500 in Iraq to assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS). According to the Defense Department, attacks in recent weeks have injured 56 soldiers.

Iran and its supporters say the United States is also responsible for Israel’s war against Hamas, which is also supported by Iran.