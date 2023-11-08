The B-21 Raider has been going ahead since the presentations. As a slogan and as an approximation of what this modern stealth bomber aspires to, its creator, Northrop Grumman, assures that it seeks, neither more nor less, that “make undetectable what is detectable”. Now we can finally know how. The B-21 was presented at the end of 2022 and since then we have been able to see different images of it.

B-21 Raider is presented as neither more nor less than the first sixth generation aircraft, the most advanced conceptual framework for combat aircraft. Its creators have designed it for long-range operations, with considerable endurance capacity and the potential to combine conventional and nuclear weapons. Among other objectives, the new bomber aims to circumvent the air defenses of potential enemies and “reach targets anywhere on the planet.”

With them the US wants to replace gradually its B1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft and reinforce its air muscle along with improved versions of the B-52. “The B-21 will provide the type of payload, range and penetrability that our current force of B-1s, B-52s and, to a lesser extent, B-12s, cannot achieve,” explains retired Air Lieutenant General Force, David Deptula.

Strategic reading





Northrop estimates that today only 10% of US bombers are capable of defeating the most advanced air defenses of their adversaries. With a base in the Pacific – notes the South China Morning Post – it could reduce the response time against China.

“Given that they have continued to invest significantly in sophisticated technologies and weapons platforms that allow them to act maliciously or extend their range, a new bomber is essential to deter potential adversaries,” highlights the American multinational, one of the largest manufacturers of weapons and military technology in the world.

“It will pose new threats and challenges to China’s national defense,” Yue Gang, a retired colonel of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), recently acknowledged. Other experts downplay its real ability to penetrate the Asian giant’s defenses without being intercepted by missiles.

On Dec. 2, we’ll unveil the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft. Stay tuned for your first look at the B-21 Raider. https://t.co/y5TJ8wOkY8 pic.twitter.com/SEWbsmVZR3 — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) October 20, 2022

Beyond its strategic reading or how efficient it would be in the event of conflict, the new B-21 Raider will mark an important milestone in the recent military chronicle of the United States. You have to go back to the end of the Cold War, to 1988, to find the last public presentation of a US Air Force bomber. The leading role then went to the B-2 Spirit.

The US plans would involve acquiring at least a hundred aircraft and the company slips that the first deliveries could arrive “in the mid-2020s.” For now, Northrop Grumman says it has half a dozen B-21 test models “in various stages of final assembly” in Palmdale, California. The first flight is scheduled for the end of this year, although at the moment the aircraft is undergoing various ground tests and there is no official date.

The United States is not the only one embarked on the modernization of its aerial muscle… Nor in demonstrating it publicly. Not long ago, Beijing also boasted another cutting-edge aircraft: the Xian H-20an “invisible” bomber that aspires, at least, to compete with the B-21.

Images: Northrop Grumman