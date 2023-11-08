The UK government has decided to make the possession and consumption of nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas”, illegal for recreational purposes: in addition to being used in the food industry and medicine, it is a potent greenhouse gas , is quite widespread especially among young people as a psychoactive substance. Its inhalation brings a brief sense of euphoria, but can also have serious health consequences. The government has said the decision is intended to protect people’s health and limit behavior considered antisocial, but groups of experts consulted by the government had previously spoken out against the proposal to make the substance illegal.

Laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide (N2O), is a gas that has been used as an anesthetic since the eighteenth century. It is generally sold in small cans and is used, among other things, as an anesthetic in hospitals and dentists’ offices and, in the food industry, in whipped cream packages. Usually those who inhale it to obtain psychoactive effects first pour it into inflatable balloons.

There are various concerns about the recurring use of laughing gas for recreational purposes, especially the effects it may have on the nervous system, speech, balance and blood oxygen concentration. However, this year the Advisory Committee on the Misuse of Drugs, a body of the British government, said that criminalizing the use of laughing gas could lead to “significant unforeseen consequences”, including forcing those addicted to seek medical treatment. .

The British government said it instituted the ban after “taking a broader view and considering other factors”: it cited abuse of the substance in public spaces, the large number of empty gas canisters left lying around of roads and the increased risk of road accidents.

There are also those who say that the ban will be particularly difficult to enforce, both because its use has a very short effect and leaves no traces that can be identified with special tests, unlike for example alcohol and cannabis; and because the food and medical uses of the substance will remain legal: a license certifying the legality of the use will not be established, but anyone stopped in possession of a canister will have to prove that they possess it for legal purposes.

The consumption of laughing gas is already banned in the Netherlands, which in 2023 was the first country in the world to adopt such a measure. In Italy and other areas of Europe it is used much less than other psychoactive substances. Usually in statistics on the consumption of these substances it is considered among the so-called “inhalants”.

