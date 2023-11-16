CGIL, National demonstration The main road, together for the Constitution in Rome

The problem is not union yes or union no, it’s just being able to look further ahead for the good of our entire community. Comment

The art. 40 of Constitution establishes the right to strikethe main purpose of the union is in the law of Workin practice it is (or should be) an entity that represents a category of workers or employers in a employment relationship. Now in the years i trade unions representing workers they showed their presence, even in the streets, not only to better regulate relations with employers, but they took care of everything and more. They have also been dealing with for a long time “control” the government’s maneuvers in office (as long as he is not left-wing).

Now, one strike not only causes inconvenience to those who work, study or otherwise finds himself unable to access public transport, but it brings a damage both to the economy (losing production, services and earnings) and ai workers on one side they lose the hours without pay, on the other the workers who cannot reach their workplace: And it doesn’t end here because there are also social security and insurance bodies that do not earn anything from the “lost” hours and finally they also lose the Treasury for the lack of tax revenue. I had fun, using a low profile, doing a little counting purely as an exercise.

Suppose for hypothesis that a worker loses 50 hours due to strikes in a year and is paid on average eight euros an hour on his paycheck will be found 400 euro less and if we multiply it by 10 million workers we obtain the sum of four billion euros lost to which the losses for social security institutions and the State must be added. Just so we don’t forget: “Trade unionists belonging to a social representation are paid by relevant union to which you belong and the money comes from the funding that the unions receive, both at a public level, for example from the INPS or from companies through deductions from workers’ pay slips, and at a private level, i.e. directly from private citizens who use the services offered by the organization trade union, such as the initial membership fee, paid by the individual worker upon joining the trade union organisation”.

Who really pays a trade unionist and how much gross and net salary he gets in 2023

Then I asked myself some questions: do trade unionists also lose on their paychecks? When do trade unionists earn in the structure? Would it be possible to know the budgets of the unions? Well, maybe I managed to express an opinion, but I always ask myself the question: why then don’t they fight to see the right to education realized so that we don’t have a shortage of doctors, healthcare personnel and other categories that are of interest to the community? I have always maintained that politicians are a bit short-sighted, but it seems to me that trade unionists are no different.

What I mean? We are in the fourth industrial revolutionread Artificial Intelligence, Do the trade unionists realize that soon they too will lose their jobs? How do you work as a trade unionist in a completely robotized company or one that has transport conducted by androids or service companies that are equipped with AI to answer all customer questions? The problem is not union yes or union no, it’s just being able to look further ahead for the good of our entire community.

Subscribe to the newsletter