Uncharted comes to Netflix to reach new viewers

It was in February 2022 when PlayStation Productions launched one of its biggest bets: Uncharted, the film that adapted one of the most successful sagas of recent years. The choice of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake was highly questioned, as it repeated what was seen in the Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: unveiling a younger version of the character.

Finally, Uncharted hit theaters having cost 120 million dollars and raising about 401 millionturned it into a box office success that, despite not being a hit, managed to give rise to the possibility of making a sequel, something that Sony itself wanted when it intended create a movie saga. Now, more viewers will be able to see the film when Netflix arrives.

Netflix will premiere Uncharted next Sunday, November 26as can be seen in the News section of the platform, which will make both players who love the saga and strangers discover it and, in this way, it will be possible for the games to continue reaching a larger audience, who could also be interested in a second film.

Uncharted movie synopsis

Uncharted introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his quick-witted partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic, globe-spanning action adventure, the pair embark on a dangerous quest for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

Beyond the fact that the criticism or the opinion of the viewers has not been the best, Uncharted 2 as a movie seems to be real. Without going any further, Oppenheimer’s producer wants to make it a reality: “yes! We had a lot of fun with that movie. The fans really enjoyed it, and people who didn’t know anything about the game also really liked the movie. So yes, we are definitely looking at making another one of these“In short, if there has not been a change of plans there will be a second film in the future.

