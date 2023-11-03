Team by team, the list of players absent from the 11th matchday of Serie A

Oscar Maresca

November 3 – MILAN

AtalantaInjured: El Bilal Touré (4 months), Scalvini (to be evaluated).

BolognaInjured: Soumaoro (60 days), Beukema (to be evaluated), El Azzouzi (20 days), De Silvestri (to be evaluated).

CagliariInjured: Rog (season over), Capradossi (to be evaluated), Aresti (to be evaluated), Nandez (30 days), Di Pardo (to be evaluated).

EmpoliInjured: Pezzella (a month and a half), Baldanzi (to be evaluated), Destro (to be evaluated).

FiorentinaInjured: Mina (to be evaluated), Dodo (6 months), Castrovilli (to be evaluated), Kayode (to be evaluated).

FrosinoneInjured: Kalaj (to be evaluated), Gelli (to be evaluated), Harroui (30 days), Caso (to be evaluated), Cuni (to be evaluated), Bidaoui (to be evaluated).

GenoaInjured: Messias (one month), Retegui (25 days), Jagiello (ten days).

InterInjured: Cuadrado (10 days), Arnautovic (5 days).

JuventusInjured: De Sciglio (30 days), Alex Sandro (10 days), Danilo (10 days), Weah (20 days).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (7 months).

LazioInjured: Casale (15/20 days).

LecceInjured: Blin (13 days), Dermaku (to be evaluated).

MilanInjured: Okafor (2 days), Bennacer (2 months), Caldara (2 months), Chukwueze (to be assessed), Sportiello (to be assessed), Kjaer (to be assessed), Kalulu (4 months), Pulisic (to be assessed), Pellegrino (2 months).

MonzaInjured: Izzo (7 days), Cittadini (7 days), Caprari (6 months).

Disqualified: Gomez (two years for doping).

NapoliInjured: Osimhen (20 days).

RomaInjured: Kumbulla (30 days), Abraham (2 months), Dybala (to be evaluated), Pellegrini (20 days), Spinazzola (to be evaluated), Smalling (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Paredes (1).

SalernitanaInjured: none.

Disqualified: Gyomber (1).

SassuoloInjured: Alvarez (30 days), Obiang (to be evaluated), Henrique (to be evaluated).

TurinInjured: Djidji (40 days), Soppy (7 days), Schuurs (6 months).

UdineseInjured: Ebosse (8 months), Davis (7 days), Ehizibue (30 days), Deulofeu (100 days), Brenner (80 days).

VeronaInjured: Braaf (to be evaluated), Cabal (to be evaluated).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 11:21)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED