The United Nations Security Council, i.e. the most important body of the UN, the only one that can approve sanctions, has approved a resolution calling for “urgent and extended pauses and humanitarian corridors” throughout the Gaza Strip “for a sufficient number of days”. The resolution, proposed by Malta, also calls for “the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas”.

Of the fifteen member countries of the Council, twelve voted in favor of the resolution. The United States, the United Kingdom and Russia, all three permanent members, therefore with veto power, abstained. Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the Security Council had voted on proposed resolutions on the conflict four times, without approving any of them.

The Gaza Strip has been under siege by Israel since Hamas militiamen entered Israeli territory on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers. Over the last month, Israel has bombed much of the Strip, especially the north, and on October 27 the Israeli army began invading the territory. He currently appears close to conquering the city of Gaza, the largest and most populous in the Strip, and on Wednesday he entered its main hospital, al Shifa, where he claims a Hamas “operational command center” was located. According to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, more than 11,000 people have been killed in the territory since the conflict began.