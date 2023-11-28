On Monday evening, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled the meeting that was scheduled in London the following day (today) with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The reason is a dispute that has been going on for more than two years between the United Kingdom and Greece and which concerns the Parthenon marbles, kept for over two centuries at the British Museum in London after they were detached from the famous temple in Athens.

While the United Kingdom claims that the marbles were duly purchased 220 years ago by the Earl of Elgin, then British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, the Greeks believe that it is a looted treasure, and as such should be returned.

Sunak decided to cancel the meeting after an interview given on Sunday by Mitsotakis to the BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg, in which the Greek prime minister had once again spoken publicly about the negotiations for the return of the marbles and had shown a certain intolerance for the slowdown of the negotiations. «We haven’t made the progress we hoped for, but I’m a patient man. After all, we have waited for hundreds of years, so I can’t do anything but continue the negotiations.” Mitsotakis added that the question of the marbles is not a question of “ownership”, but of “unification”: “It’s as if I told you to cut the Mona Lisa in half, and exhibit it half in the Louvre and half in the British Museum. Do you think your viewers would still appreciate the beauty of it? Well, this is exactly what happened with the Parthenon marbles.”

– Read also: Negotiations to return the Parthenon marbles

A source close to the British government told the BBC that Mitsotakis’s tone and words had “made it impossible” for the meeting to take place, and that “our position is clear: the Elgin Marbles are part of the permanent collection of the British Museum ». Mitsotakis instead wrote in a note that he was “dismayed” by the cancellation of the meeting, underlining that the meeting which would not only have concerned the return of the marbles, but also the “great challenges of current international affairs: Gaza, Ukraine, crisis climate, migration”.

In recent months the talks seemed to be progressing quite well, especially due to the open-minded attitude of the United Kingdom. Several articles published by generally reliable newspapers such as Bloomberg had spoken of a negotiation close to completion and relating to a short-term loan. This version, however, was denied by the New York Times, which reported information from two anonymous sources close to the two sides of the negotiations and suggested that an agreement was still far away.

We call the “Parthenon marbles” the sculptural groups and friezes that were once found in the main temple of the Acropolis of Athens, and which are still considered among the greatest artistic masterpieces produced by humanity today. Before Elgin’s passage in the nineteenth century they had been on that temple since the fifth century BC, in this case on the two pediments and on the four sides of the temple of the Acropolis. The pediments were each decorated with around twenty very realistic and detailed statues, which must have been an even more remarkable sight at the time.

– Read also: The British Museum is in trouble

The first to try to sack the Parthenon were the Venetians, in the seventeenth century. At that time, Greece was a dominion of the Ottoman Empire. It was also the case at the end of the eighteenth century, when Elgin was appointed ambassador to the Sultan of Constantinople. As ambassador he undertook a trip to Greece with the aim of studying and acquiring the works of ancient Greece, initially clashing with the French vice-consul Louis-François-Sébastien Fauvel. When Fauvel and other Frenchmen were arrested by the Turks, Elgin obtained permission from the Turkish authorities to carry out inspections of the Acropolis of Athens, with the aim of making reliefs, drawings and casts.

Then in 1803 he managed to obtain a permit from the Sultan himself which authorized him to remove any sculpture or inscription from the Acropolis, as long as it did not put the structures of the fortress at risk.

It is not known whether Elgin acted on behalf of the British government or on his own initiative. What is known is that he was most likely aided by a “dominant position”, because at that time the Ottoman Empire was counting on the United Kingdom to protect itself from France, and was inclined to make concessions. Here lies the complication: technically the British Museum is right to say that the acquisition was regular, however Greece believes that Elgin abused his position, claiming among other things the fact that it was not an autonomous nation at the time .

Abusing his position or not, Elgin transferred by ship more than 60 crates containing the sculptural groups and friezes of the Parthenon. He brought them to London and in 1816 sold them to the authorities, who exhibited them in the British Museum.