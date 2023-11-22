sThe Marvels director Nia DaCosta was not invited to the cast and crew screening of her own film

On November 8, Marvel Studios held a screening to which the cast and crew of the film were invited at the Fox Village Theater in Westwood. However, the cast could not attend because the event began at 7:30 pm, and although the actors’ strike called by SAG-AFTRA had ended, they had to wait until 12:01 a.m. to be able to participate in studio events to promote the film.

But this fact did not explain the absence of its director Nia DaCosta. The filmmaker had attended a premiere of the film in Las Vegas the night before. But, according to some Marvel employees, the director decided not to attend the event the next day to celebrate her 34th birthday party.

The director was not invited to the event

Version of events that has been denied in The Hollywood Reporter by DaCosta’s representative, stating that the director of The Marvels found out about the screening of the cast and crew of the film that same night while celebrating her birthday party. The team members who were invited to her party were the ones who informed the director of the event, but at that point it was too late for her to attend. Mary Livanos, executive producer of The Marvels, replaced DaCosta at the Fox Village Theater in Westwood on November 8.

“It would be quite disrespectful and upsetting to suggest that Nia has anything more than adoration for her creative team,” a rep for DaCosta told THR. “Nia would have been there. She would do anything for her cast and crew.”

Director Nia DaCosta on the set of Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL.

Are you trying to blame the director?

At this point, The Marvels’ box office disappointment is far from a secret. The $200 million-budgeted film saw a 78-80% drop in its second weekend in theaters; an unfortunate record for Marvel Studios. This comes after a disappointing first opening weekend and the poor reviews the Captain Marvel sequel has received.

A source justified this poor box office performance of the film by trying to blame its director for “abandoning” The Marvels during its post-production phase, despite the fact that the director sacrificed other obligations in favor of the film, it is really unfair, given the changes that it suffered during its production, including a pandemic.

But the truth is, the film has not worked mainly because the general public has a hard time following the MCU stories after Avengers: Endgame. A lot of threads have been opened and their plots have become too tangled, introducing secondary and little-known characters from the comics to carry the weight of the new stories (Shang Chi, Eternals).

Not to mention that many of them have been presented in the Disney + series, sometimes of dubious quality and that not everyone has access to this platform, many of the viewers who came to see The Marvels did not arrive with “their homework done.” ”, from having seen series like Wandavision or Ms Marvel, so they did not know who Monica Rambeau or Kamala Khan were. It also adds to the equation that the latest releases such as Doctor Strange 2, Ant-man 3 or Thor: Love and Thunder have been a disaster, which in the end has also affected The Marvels.

DaCosta is now in London in pre-production on his next film, Hedda, an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s play Hedda Gabler for Orion Pictures, starring Eve Hewson and Tessa Thompson.