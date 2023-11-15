The program comes as part of Core42’s strategy to provide a rich linguistic and cultural generative artificial intelligence experience to more than 400 million Arabic speakers around the world.

The new Jais 30B model was trained on a dataset consisting of 126 billion Arabic symbols and 251 billion English symbols.

The model provides 160 percent longer and more detailed answers in Arabic and a 233 percent increase in English compared to previous models.

“The launch of the Jais 30B represents a giant leap forward for the Arabic-speaking world in harnessing the potential of generative AI,” said Andrew Jackson, Chief AI Officer at Core42.

“Jais” was named after the highest peak in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Jais, which is located in the north of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.