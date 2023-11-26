Suara.com – There is a possibility that free tickets for spectators in the semifinals and finals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java will be stopped because many football fans are expected to be interested in them.

Head of the Surakarta Youth and Sports Service (Kadispora), Rini Kusumandari, said that PSSI has so far provided a total of 7,100 free tickets to watch U-17 World Cup matches at Manahan Stadium, starting from the preliminary round of Group A to the quarter-finals.

A total of 7,100 entrance tickets to the stadium are counted from the preliminary round for Group A at Manahan Stadium on November 10 to the quarter-finals on November 24 2023.

He explained the free tickets in terms of 1,000 tickets for the first preliminary round match, 500 tickets for the second match, and 1,500 tickets for the third match.

In the round of 16 match of the U-17 World Cup, he said, there were 2,600 tickets and for the quarter-final round, 1,500 tickets were free for the public.

He explained that the provision of free tickets was a collaboration program established between PSSI and FIFA in organizing the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

This, he said, was by motivating children to like football more and at the same time enlivening the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

He said the program was called “Seat Fealling” so that his party got free viewing tickets in the east stands of Manahan Stadium at a ticket price of IDR 125,000 per piece.

Touching on the issue of free tickets for the semifinal and final matches, he stated that he could not be sure.

However, he said, there is a possibility that the free tickets will be stopped because more interested spectators will buy entry tickets for the international matches in the semifinals and finals.

According to him, tickets for the matches in the final two phases are in demand by many spectators. This can be seen from ticket sales displayed on the FIFA.com website.

They don’t know about free tickets yet, but it has been suggested that they usually coincide on the day of the match.

In the semifinals and finals, it seems like there are no free tickets. However, they don’t know because they haven’t received the information.

In the semifinal and final rounds, many tickets may have been sold. Based on the application on FIFA.com, tickets for the final have already been sold out with the stadium capacity reaching 20,000 spectators.