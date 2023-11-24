TSMC’s three-nanometer process will be the main player in 2023 chips, according to Chinese sources. Thanks to both the push from Apple and the commitment of giants like MediaTek and Qualcomm, TSMC is expected to grow in revenue and be the main player in high-end semiconductors.

After relying on Samsung’s 4nm node for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with the pronounced heat problems that were not completely resolved in the Gen 1+, Qualcomm would follow the path it already followed with the Gen 2, betting everything to TSMC.

It is expected that three-nanometer processors will begin to have a relevant manufacturing and order rate from the second half of 2023. For the moment, Qualcomm has opted for TSMC for the manufacture of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. MediaTek, main rival of Qualcomm now has its Dimensity 9300 available.

Both are processors manufactured (still) in the process of four nanometers Apple being, for the moment, the only one that has made the leap to TSMC’s three nanometers. It is unknown if a future Snapdragon 8 Gen 3+ could be rebuilt under this process (unlikely), although sources suggest that Qualcomm’s intentions come from don’t let go of TSMC’s hand.

New needs in semiconductors aimed at AI processing will give TSMC an even greater boost

Likewise, it has been indicated that TSMC has already received orders for chips focused on the artificial intelligence processing by Huawei, Google and AWS. In addition, Microsoft is betting on TSMC for the development of its 5-nanometer MAIA chip. This chip is one of the main ones designed for generative AI tasks used in Azure centers.

Based on TSMC’s consolidated revenue in October, the company is reaching new highs. The Taiwanese giant wants to become the main player in the new era of language model processing, and the good results in mobile territory seem to be a great incentive to strengthen the trust of the rest of the tech players.

On Samsung’s side, the materialization of its three-nanometer lithography is not expected until the arrival of the Eyxnos 2500, a processor that the Samsung Galaxy S25 would mount in 2025. The Exynos 2400, SoC that the S24 will mount in Europe, would rely on its own four-nanometer process.

Image | TSMC

In Xataka | TSMC dominates the chip industry overwhelmingly: the end of the crisis passes through its hands