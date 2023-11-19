Because Son Gohan has a little brother named Goten?

The franchise of Dragon Ball (in force since 1984) has entertained young and old since that first meeting between Bulma y Son Goku. With the passage of time, logically, fans have been able to see that the number of characters has increased, as is the case with the little one. Gotenwhich is, precisely, the character to whom this article is dedicated.

Son Gotenbetter known as Goten simply, whose name means “lower region of the sky“, saw the light for the first time, thanks to the good work of Akira Toriyamain the manga Dragon Ball nº 425 (1993), within the story translated into our language as The warrior who fights for justice, the Great Saiyaman, before making the leap to series, movies and video games. But what reason could have led the author to create a little brother for Son Gohan? If you want to find out, continue reading this article.

It is possible that Son Goku has presented himself as the great savior of both our planet and other worlds. However, we already commented at the time that there have been occasions in which the enemy has been defeated thanks to his son Son Gohanas in the case of the battle against Cellin which, although the spirit of the already deceased Son Goku He was with his firstborn, it was he who dealt the final blow to the monster.

GotenHe had obviously been conceived before his father’s death, but was born after the explosion of his father’s body. Cell was taken to Son Goku in front. However, his appearance was a surprise to all viewers, since it was a known fact that Bulma y Vegeta They had a child named Trunksbut the little one Gotenwhose first appearance in the manga was not as a baby but as a child, was a mystery to fans of the franchise.

It is well known by all fans of Dragon Ball the joke that Yamcha could be the real father of Son Gohandue to the physical resemblance between both characters (a totally unsustainable theory, since the first-born of Son Goku He’s a saiyan like him). However, in the case of Goten There can be no doubt, since he is the spitting image of his father when he was little.

You may be wondering why it is so important that the little one, unlike his older brother, looks so much like Son Goku and the truth is that they intended to use it as a kind of replacement, as we explain below.

We have already commented in the previous paragraphs that the explosion of the body of Cell also ended the life of Son Goku, who could not be resurrected again thanks to the dragon balls because it was the second time he died. However, when it was necessary for him to return to be able to stop Majin Boothe old Kaio-Shin He gave him his vital essence so that Son Goku could come back to life. However, that was not the original plan.

Although Cell He was the first great enemy defeated by Son Gohan (given that Garlic It cannot be compared with any of the rest of the powerful enemies that the protagonists of the franchise have faced. Dragon Ball), the initial idea was that, from that moment on, he would become the successor of his father, whose resurrection was not planned. However, so that we would not miss Son Gokuwe would have Gotenwhose physical appearance would be reminiscent of his father.

However, the idea was not liked by a large part of the fans, since they had grown up with the adventures of Son Gokuhence Goten He was presented as a substitute who, no matter how much he resembled his father, would not even be the protagonist of the franchise, so they had to resort to the aforementioned vital essence of the Kaio-Shin so that everyone’s favorite saiyan would be back in the world of the living. However, Goten It had already been introduced and was there to stay.

Today, the second son of Son Goku He has not yet managed to eclipse his father. However, in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022), the last released to date of the franchise, both he and his friend Trunks (as well as Son Gohan y Piccoloas shown in the image that accompanies this paragraph) have a much more important role than Son Goku y Vegetawho are usually the protagonists of all the adventures, so it may be that, with the passage of time, Goten Be humanity’s greatest defender against the invading forces of outer space.