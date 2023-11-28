Las borders They are among the most fascinating of human creations. The exact point at which we choose to differentiate ourselves from one another is very arbitrary and malleable, and for this reason it allows for a multitude of experiments. Also its graphic representation: the geographical shape of the world is immutable, but its demographic, economic, commercial or cultural aspect varies enormously on a plane depending on what we wish to represent. We have plenty of examples.

A very interesting one always deals with languages. There are thousands that populate the Earth, but only a few are spoken by enough people to transcend their cultural borders and become global communication tools. There is also a good degree of arbitrariness and malleability here: we tend to think of English as the international lingua franca, the largest, when numerical practice points towards Chinese. Its strength is population-based, although increasingly economic and cultural.

Since there is no better instrument to compare the true size of one linguistic community and another, SMCP has created a map, recovered by VisualCapitalist, where the borders and dimensions of the world map are subject to the number of speakers of each language. The graphic may not be as creative as others that we have discussed in the past, but it is more intuitive and practical: the chinese weight on the group of global speakers is unavoidable, and dwarfs the merits of Spanish and English. Also to those of the Hindu, one step below.

Of course, it is worth clarifying something: the map only counts native speakers in each country in the world. Not to those who use English as their second language. As we know, the Anglo-Saxon language is the most studied in almost all parts of the planet, to the point that there are specific works on the other-most-spoken-or-studied language outside of English. All in all, adding only the native speakers, its preponderance is undeniable: the demographic importance of the United States, added to the small pockets of speakers offered by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada or Ireland, place it at the same level as Spanish.

A Spaniard who deserves a separate chapter. Spain, the country where it originated and which exported it around the world, has around to 40 million of native speakers (first language, remember, although in practice it is the entire population). The mainstay of the Spanish-speaking community is in Mexico, with more than 100 million. Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru and the United States, the result of intense Latin immigration, complete a very diverse canvas with multiple peculiarities.

You can see it in full resolution here.





Given that the main three are well known throughout the world, it is more interesting to explore the rest of the large linguistic communities. The size of Russian is surprising, the result not only of its population but of its historical dominance of much of Asia and Eastern Europe; also the size of Portuguese, thanks to Brazil’s demographic power. Arabic attracts less attention, undoubtedly the most atomized language: it has 242 million native speakers spread across small nations of equal size (with the exception of Egypt).

Several languages ​​are gigantic only and exclusively within India. To Hindi we can add Tamil (68 million speakers), Telugu (74 million speakers) or Marathi (71 million speakers). Vietnamese, Korean (increasingly attractive thanks to its cultural successes), Bengali (82 million in India, 100 million in Bangladesh) and Urdu (64 million in India, 10 million in Pakistan) fill out a fascinating picture . German, Italian and French sneak between the corners of a highly globalized language board, but in practice dominated by two countries (China and India, despite their linguistic atomization).

Image: SMCP

