Five Nights at Freddy’s is par excellence the horror work that everyone is talking about these days, both in the video game industry itself and in the cinematographic universe. And as a result of our special review of the FNAF movie and several interesting articles about the work of Scott Cawthon, we believe it is time to provide you with a unique and special article that you cannot miss if you are fans of the series. We talk about the origin of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

How Scott Cawthon had the idea of ​​creating this wonderful and dark “conglomerate” of dark characters, stories to keep you awake and the deep lore of the animatronic business and the dark reality they contain. Don’t miss anything in this special article, and if you dare, leave us a comment to expand this interesting story even further.

The origin of FNAF

To understand the history of Five Nights at Freddy’s, you have to go back to 2014 to learn about the first game in the franchise. Initially abbreviated as FNAF or FNAF 1, it is a horror and survival game that consisted of surviving for a couple of hours for 5 days a week. August 18 was its long-awaited premiere and was the beginning of the game saga created by Scott Cawthon that would be a revolution in the world of video games and digital entertainment.

“Welcome to your new summer job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where children and parents come for entertainment and food as far as the eye can see! The main attraction is Freddy Fazbear, of course; and his two friends. “They are animatronic robots, programmed to please crowds!”

In this game we assume the role of security guard Mike Schmidt and we will have to survive for 5 nights at Freddy’s Fazbear Pizza, a place that in the past served as a tourist site due to its animatronic show. Metal beings characterized as animals that pleased and entertained children.

Main characters of the first FNAF

Mike Schmidt Telephone Guy Freddy Fazbear Bonnie Chica Foxy Golden Freddy Endo-01

Scott Cawthon and his first project

Scott Cawthon is an animator, writer and video game developer who reached a particular and very special relevance during 2014 and later years with the release of his video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was a real critical success among players. And a very viral release that was quickly shared by many streaming content platforms such as YouTube. Scott’s interest in video games came at an early age.

In fact, when he was a child he created his first game under the name “Doofas”. He would later release other more official games such as The Pilgrim’s Progress or Sit N’ Survive. However, his true success came when in 2014 he released the first video game in the FNAF franchise.

Also, as a curiosity, it was Scott Cawthon who played Phone Guy, or the Telephone Boy in the first three games from the franchise. Furthermore, the origin of the inspiration to create FNAF came from users describing some characters from Cawthon’s game called Chipper & Sons Lumber Co, as “scary animatronic animals.” Which gave him a base idea to create the Five Nights at Freddy franchise.

The overall impact on players and the community

The impact that Five Nights at Freddy’s had was quite incredible, quickly reaching very good dimensions and visualization index and internet searches. It was Scott’s first project to achieve such a great degree of popularity and people quickly began to broadcast the game live, upload videos, promote it, and it sneaked into the most viewed lists for months. Thus marking the beginning of a story that would end up reaching the film industry over the years.

