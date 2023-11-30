On Thursday morning the Israeli army announced that an agreement had been reached to extend the truce with Hamas, which began last Friday and would end at 7 am on Thursday (6 am in Italy). The army said it had agreed with the radical Palestinian group on a new mutual exchange of hostages and prisoners, thanks to the mediation of Qatar, which has good relations with both sides.

It was not specified whether the truce will last several days or whether for now the agreement only concerns Thursday: the method of suspending the fighting will in any case be that already agreed in recent days, i.e. that for every Israeli hostage freed three prisoners will be released Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

In the last two days, representatives of Israel and Hamas had said that they were willing to suspend the fighting for a few more days, even if the Israeli government had specified that in any case it did not intend to continue the truce beyond Sunday.

In total, since the beginning of the truce, 70 Israeli hostages that Hamas had kidnapped in Israel on October 7 have been freed, while Israel has freed 210 Palestinian prisoners held in the country’s prisons. Hamas also freed a few dozen hostages of other nationalities, mainly Thai, but on the basis of separate agreements that were not part of those for the truce with Israel.

The latest exchange took place late on Wednesday evening, when Israel freed 30 Palestinian prisoners who were being held in Israeli prisons, while Hamas freed a total of 16 hostages: 10 Israelis, 4 Thais and two women with dual Russian and Israeli nationality.