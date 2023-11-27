Experiencing a drop in WiFi signal speed can be really frustrating, especially when you have guests over.

The Christmas seasonin particular, tends to bring with it a greater number of people using the network, which can overload your router and negatively affect your connection.

With this trick you can increase the speed of your WiFi network

Depositphotos

The good news is that there is a simple trick you can implement to prevent your WiFi from being affected by the influx of guests.

It should be noted that The key is to properly manage connected devices and optimize your network performance.

One of the first steps you can do is Disconnect each of the equipment you are not using. This includes streaming services running in the background, gaming consoles turned on, and preventing files or updates from downloading when not necessary.

By freeing up unnecessary load, you can ensure more available bandwidth for the devices you’re actually using.

Likewise, experts recommend updating the router password, as it is another important measure to maintain security and avoid the presence of unwanted guests on your network.

Additionally, it is important to consider setting up a guest network with a separate password. This practice not only protects your network, but also prevents potential malware threats accidentally introduced by guests.

To optimize the operation of your WiFi network, we recommend placing the router in a central location in your home so that coverage is uniform in all rooms. Never put it behind furnitureneither with thick walls, nor on metal surfaces.

Keep the router as far away from electronic devices that may cause signal interference, such as microwaves, electric ovens, or cordless phones. With these simple tips you can enjoy a more stable connection when you have guests at home.