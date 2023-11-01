Leave a tip It is something that has always been done for many years, but it is a completely voluntary thing, and it is usually left more to services such as bars, cafes or delivery people.

Be that as it may, there are people who never leave a tip, there are others who leave large tips, while there are others who sometimes leave a tip and sometimes not, depending on how the service was.

But what no one can force you to do is leave a tip, as is already the case in certain places in the United States. What is becoming popular in Spain is that some restaurants they make a tip suggestionsomething that does not sit well with customers.

Be that as it may, on TikTok the user “the pissed off hotelier” has left a clip in which she recommends always bring change in small coinsto have more options for the customer to tip everything.

This is not new, it has been done in bars, cafes and restaurants for many years, giving you the returns with small coins.

In this particular clip, instead of returning 1.50 euros in a 1 euro coin and a €0.50 coin, we choose to return the change in two €0.50 coins, two 0.20 coins € and a €0.10 coin.

This is a video that has not gone down very well, given the comments it has, where there are many people who choose not to tip since the waiters already have their salary.

Regardless of what you do, it is never mandatory to stop bribeand that depends on whether the person paying the bill wants to leave a small detail, especially if the service has been exceptional.