Notice: Spoilers del manga de One Piece

Although there are still a few weeks until its release, we want to alert One Piece readers about the arrival of an extremely important chapter. He episode 1100 from Eiichiro Oda’s manga will be crucial for the future of the work; And we don’t say it, the author himself states it throughout history.

Looking back, Oda has revealed or introduced something significant every 100 chapters of the manga. From highly anticipated fights to the introduction of new characters, the mangaka has always reserved highlights for these very special episodes.

In chapter 100, we are introduced to Dragon, Luffy’s father, and the Straw Hat crew members take an oath by putting one leg on top of a barrel. In chapter 200, the climax of the fight between Luffy and Crocodile, the first great enemy of all of One Piece. In chapter 300, a party is held on the Sky Islands after defeating Enel, leaving us one of the best panels of the series and a clue to its future. In chapter 400, the entire crew arrives at Ennies Lobby to rescue Robin. It will be the first time they face the World Government. In chapter 500, we are introduced to Rayleigh, founder of Roger’s pirates and the person in charge of training Luffy during the time-skip. In chapter 600, the entire crew reunites after the time-skip and begins the journey through the New World. In chapter 700, the Dressrossa arc begins. In chapter 800, the sake oath is taken and Luffy adds more than 5,600 members to his crew, in addition to his reward amounting to 500 million berries. In chapter 900, Big Mom finally eats the wedding cake and celebrates in style while the Mugiwaras try to escape. In chapter 1,000, Oda leaves us one of the most memorable panels of the work with the most powerful pirates of the Worst Generation facing Big Mom and Kaido, two Yonkous.

Although there are some chapters that do not have very revealing moments, we must emphasize the moment in which the series is: Luffy is about to be captured and Kuma’s past is revealing many secrets of the plot, so we hope to see something that will perplex fans of the series.

