Reading a notification from the Tax Agency is a headache for many citizens, especially for older people. Whether by postal mail, email, a web form or a document, the language used until now by the organization, as well as the use of different legal terms, had become practically impossible to understand for ordinary mortals.

With the aim of improving the clarity of its communications, the Treasury has just announced that it will simplify its language from now on.

Measure. It was advanced by the Secretary of State for the Treasury, Jesús Gascón, and is part of one of the commitments established in the organization’s 2020-2023 Strategic Plan. The objective, as Gascón detailed, is “to eliminate barriers to understanding and thereby minimize the indirect administrative burdens of citizens, thus facilitating voluntary compliance.” That is, to make the documents less confusing, confusing and cumbersome for users.

What will be changed? Specifically, up to eight of the most common communication models will be modified. But it must be mentioned that this involves no less than approximately 3.7 million documents that are sent per year. Among them are, for example, personal income tax documentation requirements, liquidation proposals and provisional settlements of the same tax, seizure proceedings for third-party debts (credits and salaries and pensions) and customs declarations for imports.

As? Essentially “shortening the length of some letters, reducing information overload and differentiating relevant information.” In addition, a redesign of the way in which information is shown to citizens will be included. The first page of any notification will include a summary with the basic information of each document: what the citizen receives, why he receives it, what he should do and where he can resolve his doubts.





Simpler, better. The body of the documents and the annexes have also been reviewed and modified, introducing a new design with graphic elements that highlight and differentiate the different sections, and a larger font size that makes reading more accessible.

In some cases all this has meant a welcome reduction in the length of the content. For example, the new credit seizure procedure now has 700 fewer characters and the faces with effective content go from 11 to six. The annex to the proceedings to seize wages, salaries and pensions goes from three faces to two.

Objective: improve contribution. The final objective of all this, in addition to facilitating communication between the citizen and the Treasury, is to encourage voluntary compliance and, therefore, collection. Gascón explained, in fact, that thanks to the changes, tax revenues will accelerate to more than 5% in the accumulated amount until October: “By having fewer returns, we will have more net income. Collection expectations, taking into account all the effects, the Measures adopted and this game of refunds are positive so that we can close on the expected figures and meet the objectives,” he noted.

Image: Dimitri Karastelev (Unsplash)

