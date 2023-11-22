After receiving practically the entire DC universe in its catalog, other recent and significant Warner films are arriving on Netflix. Now it is the turn of one of the production company’s biggest post-pandemic successes, the adaptation of one of its most popular franchises, although its biggest successes do not necessarily come from cinema, but from video games. We talk about the 2021 version of ‘Mortal Kombat‘, available on both Netflix and HBO.

This version manages to do justice to the extreme and convoluted original games, working on the obligatory fidelity to the original designs and characters. And at the same time it exhibits the inevitable self-awareness in adapting an odyssey of interdimensional cyberninjas. The balance works (as it did in the also great films by Paul WS Anderson, whose inaugural installment, by the way, you have on HBO Max and Prime Video) and the result is an adaptation that is concerned, above all, with being fun and impressive.

Here we will meet an MMA fighter who discovers that his destiny is inextricably linked to an alternative world, Outworld, whose emperor has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to fight him. With the help of other ground fighters, such as Sonya Blade, Jax, Liu Kang and Kung Lao, he will train to a battle in which the fate of both dimensions is at stake.

The most interesting thing about this renewed ‘Mortal Kombat’ is its respect for the characteristics of the combatants, and not cutting corners by showing intense and extensive fights. Of course, we would all have liked to see the excesses of gore in the fatalities of the games, but you can excuse yourself if we see a good ‘Come over here’. A great adaptation for those nostalgic for the mismatches wrapped in leather and chains of the nineties.

