The Portuguese public prosecutor’s office admitted on Sunday that a particularly significant clerical error had been made in the case of alleged corruption that led to the resignation of Portugal’s prime minister, António Costa, on November 7. Costa was also involved in the investigations because it was thought that his name appeared in at least one telephone conversation intercepted between two representatives of a company active in the energy sector, who seemed to want to speak with Costa to obtain favors and benefits. During the hearings, however, it was confirmed that the two interlocutors were actually mentioning António Costa Silva, the Minister of Economy of Portugal, and not António Costa, the prime minister: the word “Silva” was omitted in the transcript of the conversation.

However, it is not clear whether the accusations against Prime Minister Costa were linked only to this wiretap or to other evidence: it is therefore not clear how central this error was in inducing Costa to resign.

The two people involved in the interception in question are the CEO of Start Campus, Afonso Salema, and a consultant of the company, Diogo Lacerda Machado, also considered a friend and confidant of Prime Minister Costa. The conversation dates back to August 31, 2022: Salema asked Machado to contact the government to obtain preferential treatment regarding the construction of a data center in the city of Sines. Data centers are structures that host computers and servers that manage enormous quantities of computer data for companies and public services, and which consume very large quantities of energy.

According to the transcript, reported by various newspapers and news agencies, Machado says: «Ok, I have to understand if it is the Ministry of Economy or Finance (…) If it is the Ministry of Economy, I will find a way to speak directly with António It costs”. The António Costa in question, however, is António Costa Silva, the Minister of Economy, but the word “Silva” was not reported in the transcript, suggesting that he was speaking instead of the prime minister.

Manuel Magalhães e Silva, the prime minister’s lawyer, said that this was the only wiretap in which António Costa’s name appeared (by mistake, it turned out) in relation to the Sines data center. The lawyer said that the word “Silva” is clearly recognizable in the original audio of the conversation.

In addition to the data center, the investigations are also linked to the construction of a hydrogen power plant in Sines, also managed by Start Campus, and to the extraction permits for two lithium mines in northern Portugal. For now, five people have been arrested: Salema, Machado and the legal manager of Start Campus, Rui Oliveira, the mayor of Sines, Nuno Mascarenhas, and the prime minister’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, in whose office over 75 thousand were found euros in cash. Costa is instead involved in an investigation by the Portuguese Supreme Court and is accused of having favored the unblocking of some procedures, it is not clear whether only in relation to the data center or also to the other projects mentioned.

Costa has been in office since 2015 and is currently also general secretary of the Socialist Party, which won the last parliamentary elections in 2022. He resigned on November 7, after the charges against him were announced and the news that police had searched his home and various government offices. In the press conference in which he announced his resignation, Costa said he was “surprised” by the investigations, and added that he had not committed any “illicit, or even reprehensible” act. Early elections in Portugal have been set for March 10, 2024.

It is not clear whether the error in the transcription will have consequences on the political future of Antònio Costa, nor whether the minister Antònio Costa Silva will be involved in the investigations. For now the Supreme Court has not commented.