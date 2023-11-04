The trailer for Spy x Family Code: White confirms that this feature film is everything a fan could hope for.

It is no secret that the Forger family, made up of Loid, Yor, Anya and their pet, Bond, has won the hearts of millions of people worldwide. Tatsuya Endo’s work, Spy x Family, has become one of the most followed due to everything it offers, from the hilarious adventures of a girl with psychic powers to Loid’s spy missions and Yor’s assassination tasks , and even the contributions of other impressive characters.

The chemistry these characters have is one of the reasons why fans enjoy this series, as well as all the experiences and misadventures they experience daily. And the success of this work is so great that it was no surprise that they announced a movie, which will be called “Spy x Family Code: White” and has already shared its first official trailer. Below, we will tell you all the details, but we can tell you that it is everything a fan could expect.

Spy x Family Code: White has released its first official trailer

Spy x Family is a series that belongs to the “slice of life” category, as it shows a little about the daily situations that this family lives, but it’s also a comedy. All of these factors have helped millions of people enjoy the adventures of the Forger family.

For some time now, It had been confirmed that this series would receive a movie with completely original material, and would be called “Spy x Family Code: White”. And after many months of expectation, with celebrations and special illustrations in between, a first official trailer has finally been released, which has taken fans by surprise.

In the trailer you can see a little of the plot of this original film, and it is You can expect a lot of action, spectacle and, above all, hilarious situations. According to what can be seen in the video, the Forger family is visiting a snowy place for the Christmas festivities. But, as expected, danger would not take long to arise.

Everything seems to indicate that, directly and indirectly, the Forger family will be involved in dangerous situations and will have to face numerous enemies. This is definitely all fans could hope for in this regard, as it takes what makes the series spectacular and now presents it in a new feature-length format.

It can also be seen that frequent faces will be present, such as Franky, Loid’s friend; Yuri, Yor’s brother; schoolmates of Anya, among other characters. Definitely, this feature film has everything to be a success and we cannot ignore the spectacular animation work of the companies responsible.

Although this film addresses a completely original plot, the same Tatsuya Endo has been involved in the development of this, so you can expect a high-quality story. Definitely, this trailer has only served to increase the desire and expectations of fans who cannot wait for it to be officially released.

What is known about the movie Spy x Family Code: White

Throughout all these months, since this feature film was announced, they have confirmed some news regarding the development of this project. First of all, Spy x Family Code: White is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.

With respect to the companies in charge of giving life to this project, we must highlight a joint work between Wit Studio and CloverWorks. But this is not the first time that these animation houses collaborate on an anime, since the first season of the anime was animated by both studios.

Spy x Family Code: White has become one of the most beloved and popular anime in recent years, despite not belonging to the classic demographics. This thanks to the charisma of the Forger family and a story that feels fresh, where fans don’t know what to expect from the next episode, which is very good.

Now, The Forger family will travel to a new destination to enjoy Christmas. However, everything seems to indicate that they will be involved in new and dangerous missions to maintain the peace of this place.

