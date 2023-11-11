The new character in the sequel to the Pixar film has created real excitement among fans.

After months without announcements of new projects or release dates for films that were already completed, the internet is eager to return to the pace of studio promotion prior to the screenwriters’ and actors’ strikes and has already found its new great star: the emotion Anxiety of From the Reverse 2.

Riley, the girl protagonist of Inside Out, has grown up in the sequel, and Like any other teenager, she begins to experience the emotions of adults beyond Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust. The new emotions that will populate her head are Envy, Boredom, Shame and Anxiety, but without a doubt it has been the latter that has captured all the attention.

In fact, the empathy that this character has generated has been such that it has managed to the trailer of From the Reverse 2 becomes the trailer for an animated film Disney with more views in the first 24 hours of its release. In total it has achieved 157 million views, 78 of which only on the Tik Tok social network.

Such has been the explosion, that From the Reverse 2 has managed to far surpass the previous film with this record, Frozen 2, that during the first 24 hours of the release of its first trailer managed to accumulate 116.4 million views around the world. Without a doubt it can be said that on this occasion Anxiety has won.

Del Revés returns without Mindy Kailing and Bill Hader

Although all the emotions of the first film will return to the sequel, they will not have the same voice, because Pixar failed to reach a financial agreement with actors Mindy Kailing and Bill Hader to continue lending their voices to Disgust and Fear and on this occasion they will be replaced by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale, respectively.

Those who yes they are going to return to From the Reverse 2 They will be Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Fear and Lewis Black as Anger. In addition, they have been joined by the wonderful Maya Hawke as the voice of the feared and adored Anxiety.