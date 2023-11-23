A superhero must be a superhero always, at all times. If you don’t believe it, ask Superman and the price he has paid to save his greatest enemy.

A tragedy has broken Superman for saving Lex Luthor’s life. In the latest installment of the regular Superman series, an unusual alliance between the Man of Steel and his greatest villain is tested when an ancient demon from the American businessman and tycoon’s past returns from the past and knocks on his door. .

Known as The Chained One, this new DC Comics villain seeks revenge. And the only hope to stop him is the Man of Steel. However, to save Lex Luthor, Superman must pay a high price. At the end of the day, you can’t be a superhero selectively, but you have to be one full-time and for everyone.

The Earthbound has a unique connection with Superboy, as they both share a telekinetic power that is crucial to the plot. This villain from the DC Universe, introduced in previous issues, is the result of the experiments that Lex Luthor carried out and they turned against him.

The plot of the series comics Superman explores the origins and powers of the Earthbound, and relates them directly to those of Superboy. In the last issue, The Earthbound shows his potential by mercilessly attacking and endangering the life of Lex Luthor, his creator, for whom he has sworn revenge.

The Man of Steel’s sacrifice to save his enemy

Superman is forced to intervene, but discovers that the villain has the same weakness as him: kryptonite. Apparently, she can penetrate his powerful telekinetic aura and reduce his power levels. Very similar to what happens with the Man of Steel and the rest of the Kryptonians when they are threatened by this object.

To confront this threat, Superman wears protective armor and Kryptonite gauntlets.. Although he manages to distract the villain and allow Superboy to capture him, the confrontation has devastating consequences for Clark Kent. The Earthbound manages to severely damage the armor and leaves the Man of Steel exposed to lethal doses of Kryptonite.

The issue (as seen in the image above) concludes with Superman apparently exposed to deadly levels of Kryptonite. It’s practically dead. The situation poses a serious danger to the Man of Tomorrow and leaves readers in suspense, wondering about the possible outcome of this confrontation and the future of the Man of Steel.