Video games are great entertainment, but sometimes they are overshadowed by the toxicity of certain communities. Proof of this is what just happened to David “Phreak” Turleydeveloper of League of Legends and previous caster of the popular competitive title.

Through a recent video, the creative denounced a series of attacks against him. Likewise, he explained that has received multiple death threats on social networks, so he decided to take action and distance himself from the community.

David “Phreak” Turley will step away from the LoL community after threats

LoL’s Dev will leave the community due to toxicity

Phreak is a well-known member of the League of Legends community. His relationship with the popular title began in 2009, the year in which he debuted as a caster in several international competitions and events. Later, in 2022, he joined Riot Games to work on the development of the title.

Since then, he has worked hard to stay in touch with the community; However, he will now walk away due to the constant attacks and death threats that he receives on social networks. The creative reported that he will abandon social networks and cut off communication with the players for this reason.

“I’m more or less going to quit social media for the foreseeable future. The amount of toxicity has increased so markedly that it’s not worth seeing the occasionally helpful comment amidst all the death threats. So, it is what it is.” said Phreak.

A large part of the community regretted the news and attacked the toxic players. Likewise, some fans took the opportunity to highlight Phreak’s work at the development and esports level. Despite this, the creative has already made a decision and will soon leave social networks.

