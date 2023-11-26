The Toxic Avenger director compares the film to beloved characters from The Simpsons.

The Toxic Avenger is the reboot of the cult Z series film from 1984. Its director, Macon Blair, has explained that he was surprised that they let him show a type of violence in the purest style of Scratch and Itch ( Itchy & Scratchy) from The Simpsons.

In a recent interview with Empire he said: “Scratch and itch type violence. We have a guy who has his head stuck in a car engine and his head grinds. That was a joke I liked. “I kept waiting for Legendary to say, ‘This is not what we want,’ but they kept accepting the things I proposed.”

What is the movie about?

Set in a decaying city, a janitor named Winston Gooze suffers a terrible accident with waste and becomes The Toxic Avenger. Endowed with enormous strength, he decides to dispense justice in his own way and free the citizens from oppression.

Among the features are Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger, Peter Dinklage as Winston, Jacob Tremblay as Wade, Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger, Jane Levy as Cheerful Insurance Rep (voice), Macon Blair as Dennis, Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk, Julia Davis as Kissy Sturnevan, Jonny Coyne as Thad Barkabus, Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar, Taylour Paige as JJ Doherty, Spencer Wilding as Monster Garbinger, Lee Eddy as CJ Doons, Atanas Srebrev as Chief Wormer, Max Kraus as Nasty Lad ‘Youse!’, David Yow as Guthrie Stockins, JR Esposito as Reportero and Brent Werzner as Toxie Eyewitness.