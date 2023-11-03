We already remember its initial announcement, and now we bring news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, it seems that we have an updated figure for the franchise, although this does not include the sales of Superstars. This is what was confirmed today:

SEGA has revealed that the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise has sold 1.6 billion units until March 2023. This number represents a 7% increase over the previous year. Includes sales of full Sonic games and downloads of free titles to reach that figure.

An incredible brand!

