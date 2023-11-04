In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The WD_BLACK D30 2TB Portable SSD for PS5 and Xbox redefines storage with its price cut in half. Speed ​​and capacity come together in a sleek design, ready to revolutionize your gaming experience.

In the world of gaming, having a good portable SSD is not a luxury, but a necessity for serious gamers. It’s the difference between being stuck on endless loading screens and being immersed in the action. Especially on next-generation consoles, where speed and storage capacity can elevate your gaming experience to stratospheric levels.

Imagine not having to sacrifice any of your favorite games due to lack of space and enjoying smooth and fast transitions from one world to another. That fantasy is becoming a reality for many, and the reason is a surprise that comes at half the price.

WD_BLACK D30 2TB Portable SSD

Speed ​​and style at the service of the gamer

The revolution in storage for consoles has arrived with the WD_BLACK D30 2TB Portable SSD. This unit not only expands the space of your console to the point of being able to store up to 50 games, but it does so while maintaining a design that will not clash with your gaming setup. Its style is designed so that, in addition to being a functional device, it is an aesthetic complement.

Con accelerated speeds up to 900 MB/s, the WD_BLACK D30 is a beast when it comes to performance, helping you forget about those tedious loading screens that stop the pace of your adventure. And here it doesn’t matter if your battlefield is a PS5 or one Xbox Series X|Ssince this SSD is designed to be the ideal companion for both consoles.

Conquer your games without interruptions

The WD_BLACK D30 has been created to get you into the game quickly and stay there, without interruptions, while the drive’s optimized speeds work their magic. And what to say about its design? This is not a simple external hard drive: it is a style statementan accessory that screams “gamer” from any angle.

But it’s not just about appearances. The functionality of the WD_BLACK D30 is where it truly shines. You can keep your games fully loaded, without having to make the difficult decision of which to delete when a new one arrives. Their 2 TB capacity They are a vault for your growing game collection.

Top-tier storage for next-gen consoles

Not all storage devices are up to the demands of modern consoles. The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD is. Compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this SSD handles your PS4 games, PS5 files, Xbox One games, and Xbox Series X|S files with the same ease with which a master handles his tools.

And when it comes to trust, the three-year limited warranty offered by the WD_BLACK brand is a testament to a commitment to quality and reliability. This means you can set out to conquer your games knowing that the WD_BLACK D30 will be there, like a faithful squire, supporting each of your victories.

Win without worries

Finally, peace of mind is an essential component in gaming. Wasting time worrying about hardware can break the best of streaks. WD_BLACK understands this and that’s why they have broken the mold with their WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD. This is not just a storage device; is a performance boost designed by and for gamers.

No world-class gaming experience is complete without the hardware to support your ambitions. And now that the WD_BLACK D30 2TB Portable SSD costs half as much, the time to level up is now. Ready to unleash the true potential of your console?

