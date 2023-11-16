It was a risky maneuver, but the results seem to prove Netflix right with its new reality show.

Months ago, Netflix announced that it was taking up Mediaset’s gauntlet after the cancellation of Save me and would bring almost his entire roster to the platform with a new reality series. That project became Sálvese who can, which arrived in the past Friday the 10th to the platform.

Belén Esteban, Terelu Campos, Kiko Matamoros, Lydia Lozano, Chelo García Cortés, Kiko Hernández, María Patiño and Víctor Sandovalthey return to the fray in this serie original of Netflix that produces La Fábrica de la tele.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The synopsis of Sálvese que puede shows how much the series draws on the career of its eight protagonists for years on the Mediaset channels in Sálvame and Deluxe.

“Follow the eight television icons of ‘Sálvame’ in their attempt at professional and television recycling. Without work in Spain, having finished their long and successful 14-year career in the program ‘Sálvame’ and in ‘Deluxe’, it’s time to return to start, take their photos from the halls where they have been stars for so many years and look for a life from scratch in Miami and Mexico City.

Belén, Terelu, the two Kikos, Lydia, Chelo, Víctor and María will visit the best-known Spanish-speaking television channels in the two cities, will be received by hosts who are television stars in their countries and will attend the VIP parties where they will be able to rub shoulders with international celebrities. “All the die is cast to find a new job… or not.”

Netflix has played the winning card

It was necessary to check whether the Spanish public would respond favorably to this kind of revival with documentary pretenses on Netflix, and the truth is that the data agrees with the platform.

As reflected in the Netflix Top 10, the original series has been the most watched in our country in the week between November 6 and 12 —remember that it premiered on Friday the 10th, so it achieved it in three days— .

At the time of writing these lines, Save Whoever Can remains at the top of the Top 10 series in Spain.

Netflix looks for products that are easy and economical to produce that offer good results, and this batch of 3 episodes proves to meet those crucial parameters to obtain continuity.