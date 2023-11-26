Netflix has several video game adaptations for film or TV in development. Among the last is Tomb Raider animated series. The project, apparently, is going smoothly and the production company has just anticipated what type of production fans should expect.

The product of the association between Netflix y Legendary It was originally announced in 2011 and, although there has been little information, in September the first trailer for the series showed that everything is going well with development.

Unfortunately, no details were offered about the plot or what narrative arc of the games the adaptation will explore; However, the project producer, Tasha Huomentioned that it will be emotional while preserving iconic details, such as exploring temples.

“Lara Croft not only goes to a new temple every weekbut it does so through an emotional story that revolves around the characterand that’s what I’m most excited about,” Huo said (via Variety).

Tomb Raider animated series will show an emotional story

What will the story of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft be like?

Certainly, Huo’s comments do not come as a surprise, because thanks to the trailer that we saw weeks ago it was possible to appreciate a serious tone, anticipating a production madurawhich would be in line with the vision of the latest trilogy of video games starring the explorer and treasure seeker.

However, there is still uncertainty about which story will be used to make the adaptation or if there will be creative liberties to achieve the amalgamation of Lara Croft’s past and present.

