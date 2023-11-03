Freebird Games was supposed to put an end to the To the Moon saga this year with what was said to be its last chapter, the so-called Beach Episode whose release is set for the end of this year. However, that does not mean that it will be the end of the franchise after the development of The Last Hour of an Epic To the Moon RPG.

As its name indicates, the company wants to go for a change of genre and show what a game in the series would be like in the form of a turn-based RPG, although it will not be one to which you will have to dedicate dozens and dozens of hours. Instead It will only last an hour, specifically the last one in which you will directly enter the final dungeon of the adventure.

This means that as soon as the game begins, the team of characters, formed by Neil, Eva, Roxie and Rob, will be perfectly equipped and sufficiently prepared to fight against the enemies and the last final boss in the form of a lighthouse that awaits them at the end. Along the way you will have to solve puzzles, fight enemies and other intermediate bosses with each one’s special abilities.





The team itself has pointed out that the game is focused on all those RPG fans who cannot spend countless hours playing and for developers who do not have the capacity to create such an immense title. This leaves us with The Last Hour of an Epic To the Moon RPGwhose release is scheduled to take place sometime in 2024 for PC via Steam.

