Ncuti Gatwa is already warming up to join the Fifteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special, whose official title has just been revealed by Disney+.

In a few weeks, Disney+ will launch in its catalog the first of three special episodes of the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who that bring back David Tennant y Catherine Tate.

However, this is nothing more than the prelude to the new stage that will begin in the serie with the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the Fifteenth Doctor in the long-running production with the return of Russell T. Davies como showrunner.

Although we will see him in the 60th anniversary specials, Gatwa’s official debut will take place in the Christmas episode, which anticipates the arrival of the next season of Doctor Who. Or maybe we should say new series, since the numbering is reset to begin a new season 1 with the Fifteenth Doctor.

The official Twitter account (now known as X) of Disney+ has announced the programming that will be launched in its catalog during the Christmas season.

Among these new features is, of course, the Doctor Who Christmas special, where it is revealed that its official title is The Church on Ruby Road. You can take a look below.

At the moment the plot of the special episode is unknown.but it is evident that his new companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) is going to have special relevance, since the title of the chapter itself refers to her.

After the 13 seasons of what is known as the “modern stage” released in 2005, a new arc in Doctor Who now begins again with Russell T. Davies at the helm of this reboot / sequel with which newcomers to the series can start .

The Christmas Special Doctor Who arrives on Disney+ on December 25, 2023but first we will have the three specials with David Tennant and Catherine Tate on November 25, December 2 and December 9. Are you looking forward to continuing the Doctor’s adventures in his Tardis?