Differences and similarities between Walter’s stars: Kvara, Zielinski, Lavezzi, Hamsik and a great exam named Real

There is a ten-year long bridge between Hamsik, Lavezzi, Cavani and Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and underneath a story that runs like a river: Ratzinger’s resignation and Bergoglio’s arrival; the Bataclan massacre; Brexit; the “Me Too” movement; the handshake between Kim and Trump; the collapse of the Morandi bridge; the pandemic and the death of Diego Maradona; the return of the Taliban; the war in Ukraine and Palestine. And above all Messi and Guardiola who leave the national team: Barcelona managing to win one the World Cup with Argentina and the other the Champions League with Manchester City; Jürgen Klopp also won first.