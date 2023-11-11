Netflix has taken advantage of Geeked Week to advance some important touches on what is undoubtedly one of the platform’s most anticipated series, ‘The Three Body Problem’, the adaptation of the novel by the popular science fiction writer Liu Cixin and which He has names in his kitchen like David Benioff or DB Weisscreators of the successful ‘Game of Thrones’ for HBO.

Although the streaming company had already released a trailer just before the summer, coinciding with the Tudum festival, it now wanted to go a little further with three surprises: a date, a poster and a clip about the new science fiction series. Of the three, perhaps the most interesting is the second, the opening day.

Although it was initially suggested that the series could begin airing throughout 2023, a launch that later slipped to the beginning of 2024, Netflix now confirms that we will have to wait a little longer to see it, until the beginning of the next spring. It will then be the March 21, 2024, when the adaptation of ‘The Three Body Problem’ arrives. This is how the platform has been responsible for specifying it with a poster that it has uploaded to its website.

Horizon: March 2024





To whet your appetite, he has left an extensive clip that advances aesthetics, characters and plot and adds to the one he already showed in June, during Tudum. “Get ready for a new epic drama arriving on March 21, 2024,” emphasizes the company.

“Over eight episodes, ‘The Three-Body Problem’ immerses audiences in investigative mysteries and discoveries that shake the earthbefore potentially catastrophic consequences occur for life as we know it,” Netflix explains about the plot of its new series.

The story it tells begins in China in the 1960s, “when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates through space and time,” with consequences that reach our days. “When the laws of nature as we know them are inexplicably revealed, a group of scientists must join forces with an unbreakable detective to stop humanity’s greatest threat,” emphasizes from Netflix, which hopes that ‘The problem of Three Bodies’ “redefines the science-fiction drama with its layered mysteries.”

In addition to the talent of Benioff or Weiss, the series will have a cast that includes Benedict Wong (‘Doctor strange’), Jovan Adepo (‘Babylon’), John Bradley (‘Game of Thrones’) or Rosalind Chao (‘ Mulan’), among other performers.

Images and video: Netflix

