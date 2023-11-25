Suara.com – The elections in the land of windmills that were held recently became a hot topic of conversation in European Union countries. This is because the Freedom Party or PVV, known as the anti-Islam figure Geert Wilders, won the election in the Netherlands.

Based on the vote count on Thursday (23/11/2023), the right-wing party won 37 seats in the lower house of parliament out of the 150 seats up for grabs.

In fact, according to the exit poll when voting was completed on Wednesday (22/11/2023) evening, the number of seats that PVV had won was twice as many as in the previous election.

“I had to pinch my arm,” Wilders said as quoted by AP.

The victory was welcomed by European right-wing populist groups who supported Wilders’ victory in the Netherlands and hoped that the best was yet to come.

The winner of the Dutch election, Geert Wilders, has long been known as an anti-Islam instigator known as the ‘Dutch Donald Trump.’

Wilders managed to win the election in the Netherlands with a number of controversial programs.

A number of these programs include calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total end to accepting asylum seekers, and the rejection of migrants at the Dutch border.

In addition, they advocated ‘de-Islamization’ in the Netherlands.

Wilder has openly stated that he does not want any mosques or Islamic schools in the Netherlands, even though his campaign has been softer towards Islam than in the past.

The issue used by Wilders was the antithesis of the previous government that came to power, and ultimately resigned.

“The Netherlands will be number one again,” said Wilders.

“The people must get their nation back.”