Image editing has become an increasingly important skill. It’s something that can be used to design high-quality graphics, prepare promotional material, or simply enhance your personal photos.

Editing an image can seem like an intimidating task, especially if you are new to this whole type of task. Although that is the first feeling, the truth is that it is much simpler than it may seem, at least at a basic level. Another very different thing is when you want to do more professional things.

Fortunately today there are tools that help a lot in everything that is photographic modification, some much more powerful than others, some more complicated than others and there are even some that can only do one job.

The process of remove the background from a photo or image for free It is a task that should be known how to do on numerous occasions, since it is something that allows a lot of versatility when modifying a photograph.

Remove background from image with online editing tools

The simplest option of all and the one that everyone will be able to use for free to remove background from a photo is that of a website, which is actually an extremely effective tool for this task.

You can opt for one of the many dedicated pages on the internet, but the two most popular and best performing are Remove.bg and Photopea.

They are two tools capable of automatically detecting the background of an image and deleting it with little participation from the user. That is, there is no easier way to achieve it.

Both cases work equally well, from what I tell you. how to remove background from image in Remove.bg:

Upload the image you want to remove the background to Remove.bg, clicking Upload image. The tool will automatically detect the object and the background. Now click Descargar to save the image, but without a background. As you have experienced, these tools are ideal for those who want to remove funds quickly and without complications.

Remove the background from a photo with editing programs

To remove background from an image, you can do it with an editing program. This has the positive point that it is usually an extremely effective way to carry out this action, since they usually have enough power to carry out this task very accurately.

The problem is that most quality editing applications tend to be paid, as is the case with Photoshop, which currently has a monthly subscription to work with it.

Even so, there is software that is completely free and that is very similar to what Photoshop offers. What’s more, many consider that its interface is practically a copy, but without having to spend any amount of money.

This application is GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program), which is open source and one of the most powerful image editors today. It can be used in the following way to get remove background from a photo:

Of course, the first thing is to download and install GIMP. You run the program and you open the image that you want to remove the background. Select one of the selection tools, such as Feather, Ribbon or Magic Wand. Delimit the part of the image you want to keep. Go to Select and click on Invest. Now the only thing you have to do is click on the Top of your keyboard to see the background disappear.

GIMP is an extremely interesting option, not only because of its power and precision, but because it is very similar to Photoshop. It is a highly recommended tool, not only for its enormous capabilities for editing photography, but also for the fact that it is free.

It is true that the learning curve is high to handle the basics, but the result will be extremely professional.

Remove background from image with a mobile application

There are also mobile applications that allow you to remove background from an image. It is a quick and fairly simple solution, although it may not be the most effective of all in all types of photographs.

Even so, in the vast majority of photos it will give good results. You have two very interesting options for remove the background from an image for free with your mobile: Background Eraser y Adobe Photoshop Express (Android y iOS).

If you decide to use Background Eraser (Android), to remove the background from an image, these are the steps you must follow:

Download and install the application. Open it and upload the image that you want to edit. Use the selection tools to narrow down the object you want to keep. Remove the background and adjust the precision as necessary. Save the edited image to your mobile’s internal storage.

Use an iPhone to remove the background from an image

If you have an iPhone with the iOS 16 operating system or higher, you will be able to take advantage of an extremely interesting feature to remove background from a photo.

The good thing about it is that it is native, that is, it reached all iPhones with version 16 and you do not have to install any application to be able to use it.

You just have to open the application Photos. Scroll until you find the one you want to remove background from the image Open it and press continuously pressing the object you want to copy. You will notice that it makes a small jump in the image and gets a white glow that extends all around. If you see that you can drag it on the screen, it is the signal that it is already selected. After releasing it, several options will appear, including Copy and Share. Giving in Copy, you will see how you can copy it wherever you want, whether it is a document, another photo or whatever you need. In the case of clicking on Sharewhat you will be able to do is send the result as a file using other applications such as WhatsApp, create a photo in a cloud and even save the image in your Photos library.

In summary, today you have been able to see the simplest and free ways that exist right now to be able to remove the background from a photograph or image.

It doesn’t matter if you are a photography enthusiast, a graphic designer or simply someone looking to improve their personal images, here you have seen that there are solutions for all tastes and without having to spend any money.