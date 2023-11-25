A few weeks ago the OSIRIS REx probe returned to Earth with samples from the asteroid Bennu. It was not the first time that rocks from an asteroid reached Earth, but the loot with which the capsule returned was considerable. We still don’t know how much material arrived, but it’s probably over 250 grams.

The sample has since been kept under very controlled conditions to avoid any form of contamination and thus be able to be studied in the near future. This entire process is being carried out at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the place where the ARES division (Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division) is located.

The Johnson Space Center in Houston is, precisely, the setting of our story. The place where it was committed the theft of moon rocks. An almost movie theft.

Now, let’s go to the protagonists, as the press of the time described them. The main protagonist of this story could be Thad Roberts. Roberts was a NASA intern working at JSC. He was a pilot and was preparing to become an astronaut. His dream, according to one of his students: to be the first person on Mars.

Roberts’ cronies were two other NASA interns, Tiffany Fowler, who was also his partner; and Gordon McWorter. The trio of interns also had the help of a fourth person involved, Shae Saur, the only person in the group who was not linked to the US space agency.

Also we need a nemesis, the policeman, a role that was played by FBI agent (of course) James Jarboe. Finally, in this story we also have a confidant, we don’t know his name, but we will call him The Collector.

For Agent Jarboe the story began with a tip from Europe. Specifically from Belgium. A curious advertisement had reached the ears of the members of the Antwerp Mineralogy Club, a “for sale” that made moon rocks available to the high bidder at prices between 1,000 and 5,000 dollars. A bargain. A suspicious bargain.

One of the club members, a rock collector, contacted the authorities to report the suspicious announcement. In collaboration with The Collector, the FBI contacted the seller, Orb Robinson, alias used by Thad Roberts. They arranged a meeting at an Italian restaurant in Ornaldo (Florida) on July 20, 2002, the 33rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the Moon.

Orb and his team’s plan was not as white glove as one might expect. The thieves used their passes to normally access the NASA facilities where the lunar rocks were stored. These were safely stored in a safe to which none of them had access. They also did not have the capacity to open it.

For sale: lunar spinning wheel

So they did what they could: steal the entire safe, a hulk weighing about 275 kg. Once safely in their homes, they were able to open the safe and access its contents, which not only included the lunar regolith samples but also agency documents. Yet NASA did not find out about the disappearance until July 15, some time after the FBI contacted the thieves.

The next step was to look for a buyer. For it They resorted to the old trick of… placing ads. A trick that didn’t seem to work. According to the newspaper El País at the time, the thieves were initially able to get $8,000 per gram of the loot, but they ended up lowering the price to between $1,000 and $5,000 per gram.

It was then that they were contacted by a Belgian collector, who put them in touch with his brother and sister-in-law in Pennsylvania. Of course the Belgian’s relatives were no such thing. They were FBI agents.

FBI agents may not even have had much idea what was going on. Was it stolen material? Were they fakes? Despite the spectacular nature of the theft, it took NASA a while to realize that they had lost a safe. According to the agency, the theft occurred on a Saturday and the absence was noted on Monday, but the rocks could have been on sale for weeks before that.

What does seem certain is that hardly five days after the agency became aware of the safe theft Riberts and Jarboe were at a restaurant in Orlando. An encounter that, by the way, concluded with the arrest of Roberts and that of his two closest cronies.

In this crime story, luckily, it doesn’t seem like anyone was hurt. But the material damage was incalculable. The value of the lunar samples was estimated at 21 million dollars at the time (almost 36 million today adjusting for inflation).

The lunar samples were recovered but in the process they became contaminated, which implies that They were ruined from a scientific point of view. The thieves also destroyed numerous documents, including notes from one of the NASA researchers, which had been kept safe in the same safe.

The quartet ended up arrested and brought to justice. The three interns pleaded guilty to their charges, while the fourth involved was found guilty after the court trial. Roberts was sentenced to 100 months in prison.

The thieves served their respective sentences and their story was retold by the author Ben Mezrich in his book ‘Sex on the Moon’. The title refers to a chapter of the story that we do not know if it was part of the judicial summary but was recounted by Mezrich. And this story also has a sex scene, one that, according to this story, began with Roberts scattering the moon rocks on the bed. The rest is better left to the imagination of whoever is reading.

According to a NASA report, between 1970 and 2010, 517 samples of astronomical materials disappeared, data that includes the 218 pieces that made up the cache stolen in 2002.

Cinema and literature are full of grand thefts, perpetrated by brilliant and daring thieves who are pursued by their nemeses on the other side of the law. So much so that the heist movie represents an entire cinematographic subgenre with their greatest hits and even their parodies. The reality is usually different.

Image | NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University / Apollo Sample Catalog, NASA