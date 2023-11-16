Initially scheduled for early December, the release of The Thaumaturge has been postponed by a few months to allow Fool’s Theory developers to improve the quality of the final product.

The developers and publisher 11 bit studios were responsible for breaking the news directly. Through a message published on SteamIn fact, the two companies explained that these additional months of work will allow the team to further refine the game codeso as to offer users the best possible product.

The companies have finally announced the new release date of The Thaumaturge: the role-playing game developed by the former CD Projekt RED (who are also developing the remake of The Witcher) will be available on PC from February 20, 2024. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will see the light later.

