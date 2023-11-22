Netflix

There is a lot ahead for Arcane season 2, but excitement is in the air. And there is a terrible monster that could appear.

There is a terrible monster that we could see in Arcane season 2. In the next season of the Netflix original show, a series based on the League of Legends universe, fans are hoping for the inclusion of new characters. Especially from the Zaun faction. Among the possible additions, Warwick, known as “The Unleashed Wrath of Zaun,” stands out. The cliffhanger at the end of the first season showed the transformation of Vander, Vi and Jinx’s adoptive father, into a beast. Which strongly suggests the arrival of Warwick and with that identity.

Who really is Warwick in League of Legends?

Warwick, created by Singed, is a werewolf-like mutant who strikes fear in the underworld of Zaun. Although the original identity of this character that we will see in Arcane season 2 has never been revealed by Riot Games, it is implied that Vander was destined to become this being. A brief moment in the season one finale showed Vander’s damaged remains hanging in Singed’s laboratory, with his hand taking the shape of a claw. This suggests the transformation of him into this bestial figure.

Riot Games

Furthermore, Vander’s original title, “The Hound of the Underground,” could be a clue to this metamorphosis. Followers of the series eagerly await the appearance of this terrible monster in Arcane season 2. Warwick is a League of Legends champion known for his werewolf appearance and his playstyle focused on being a predatory hunter. He is a popular character who has been in the game since the early days of League of Legends. His story in the game involves his transformation into a mutant through chemical experiments in the underworld of Zaun, the technologically advanced underground city in the Runeterra universe.