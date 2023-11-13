One of the best science fiction sagas will have its own anime version, as they have prepared a Terminator series for Netflix.

The streaming platform Netflix shared a mysterious trailer for the Terminator series that hints that the series will be an electrifying prequel set just before the fateful August 30, 1997, Judgment Day. On this day, the feared artificial network Skynet becomes sentient, unleashing a devastating war between humans and machines.

Netflix’s Terri Schwartz revealed that the plot follows computer scientist Malcom Lee in Tokyo, who tries to launch an artificial intelligence program to save the world. However, the course of the future changes when a ruthless assassin is sent from the future to eliminate Malcom and his children, thus ensuring his dominion over humanity. As the plot unfolds, a brave time soldier embarks on a mission to protect Malcolm and his family, defying fate in a thrilling time conflict.

Although all the details of Terminator: The Anime Series have not yet been revealed, the combination of action, science fiction and the unmistakable essence of this franchise promises an epic experience.

It has a great creative team.

The series is executive produced by Skydance and Japanese studio Production IG (known for Ghost in the Shell). Additionally, the talented Mattson Tomlin, known for Project Power and The Batman, serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Tomlin expressed his excitement when the series was announced in 2021, promising an approach that challenges convention and shatters expectations.

With Terminator: The Anime Series quickly approaching Netflix, fans can prepare for an exciting dive into the Terminator universe with a whole new twist.

Here we leave you the preview, unfortunately, Netflix has not revealed when we will be able to see the series, but it makes it clear that it will be soon.