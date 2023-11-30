The ocean is full of infrastructures that once sounded crazy. With their almost 400 meters in length The Ever Given ship would surely sound like science fiction to any engineer from two centuries ago, as would the capacity of the Blue Marlin to transport infrastructure the size of an aircraft carrier or the gigantic dimensions of the diesel engine of the Emma Maersk ship, which with its more than 13.5 meters high and 27 meters long, it looks more like a mansion than a machine.

In naval engineering the limit is your imagination. Or, if the technique or available resources still do not allow the idea to be translated into reality, wait long enough.

The Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini, from the Lazzarini studio, must have thought something similar, who in 2009 began to consider a crazy idea: to build a floating citya huge structure capable of hosting tens of thousands of people, hotels, commercial spaces, parks and even facilities for smaller boats and aircraft.

Not only that. Already starting to dream – Lazzarini must have thought – why not give it the appearance of a terayate, a boat format so large that it surpasses the super, mega or even “gigayacht” categories. And beyond: What if that mass also had the appearance of a turtle?

It seems crazy, but that’s what came out of the work table of Lazzarini, a studio that has already made headlines before for its designs of dream vehicles, luxury boats, flying devices or floating architectural proposals. Of course, without the caliber of his last idea.

His latest proposal is called Pangeos and was presented as neither more nor less than an immense “itinerant floating city”, a chelonian-shaped boat of 550 meters in length and a beam of 610 m at its widest point, measurements that would make it a true titan of the seas, much larger than the Ever Given or the Wonder of the Seas liner.

“At the moment it is just a concept, but it is beginning to become something more than a computer animation,” explained Lazzarini, who includes on his official website a good dossier with images and videos of the terayate that he wants to promote and even the shipyard to manufacture it.

















The study estimates that shaping its project would cost around $8 billion and comply with a work schedule that would last about eight years. Once finished, it would become “the largest floating structure ever built,” with capacity for 60,000 accommodations. Its hull will be divided into 30,000 cells that would keep it afloat.

Its wings are designed to get power of the resistance and the waves that break against the hull and along its roof there would be solar panels that would supply it with energy. The vessel, with a draft of 30 m, would be capable of moving at a speed of five knots.

Building a record structure requires record resources. Not only because of the enormous amount of funds and work that Pangeos would need. Giving it shape will require a huge shipyard – “tera shipyard”, he points out – which they have also thought about and for which they have even looked for a location.

















The idea is to have a facility with a dock that can be flooded to allow it to float once the yacht is finished. The structure designed by the studio would 650 meters wide by 600 long and would have its own access to the sea. As for where, those responsible have opted for Saudi Arabia, a location located about two kilometers from the King Abdullah port.

Although Pangeos is fascinating and its structure seems straight out of a science fiction movie, it is not the first floating community project. Long before Lazzari, other studios embarked on the adventure of designing their own traveling cities. One of the most recent is the MV Narrative, an exclusive residential ship 229 meters long and 547 “residence-cabins”.

The crown of the projects, however, goes to another structure also worthy of the most fertile imaginations: the enormous Freedom Ship, a megaship designed to 100,000 passengers. Norman Nixon launched the proposal a few years ago, in the 90s, but so far he has not managed to put into practice the impressive infographics that he created about the ship.

They all share the same basic ingredient: ambition and desire to populate the seas.

