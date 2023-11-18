Satellite internet is one of the technologies that is increasingly gaining ground among society. This is because, over time, the options have become more affordable for a greater number of people.

A clear example of this is Starlink, Elon Musk’s service to bring Internet to any part of the world, especially in the most remote areas.

This service offers a series of benefits that make it a very attractive option for users. First of all, offers speeds of up to 200 Mbpswhich is more than enough for most everyday tasks.

Secondly, it has very low latency, making it ideal for online gaming and video streaming. Finally, it is a global service, so you can use it anywhere in the world, with hassle-free installation and in an easy and simple way.

Starlink and concerns about interference with mobile networks

Despite the undeniable benefits that Starlink offers, its rise has not been without concerns from regulatory authorities.

One of the main concerns lies in the possibility of interference with existing mobile networks, affecting the quality of services offered by operators.

The FCC, aware of this, has asked SpaceX for more details on how it will address possible interference. In response, the Musk-led company has sent a detailed 16-page document, explaining why the service will not only benefit consumers, but also pledges not to pose a danger to radio signals.

In this document, the company assures the FCC that in unlikely cases of harmful interference, they have the ability to cease transmissions from the satellites.

He states that each active satellite transmission chain can be turned off individually by commands from ground controlproviding precise control in critical situations.

And all this can be achieved thanks to advanced beam planning software, which ensures that Starlink operations do not cause interference, thus meeting licensing obligations.

A priority objective for SpaceX is to obtain permission from the FCC to launch its satellites and provide mobile phone service. The company hopes to serve T-Mobile users starting next year, and expand its offering from satellite text messaging to voice and data in 2025.

Starlink is an innovative project that seeks to transform global connectivity. Despite regulatory challenges, the company strives to resolve them effectively.