From Microsoft to Alphabet and Amazon: the tech giants are focusing on artificial intelligence

The diffusion of large technology companies into startups of artificial intelligence is increasing more and more, attracting the attention of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the American antitrust authority. Mf reports it. In 2023, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, according to CEO Sam Altman in an interview with the Financial Times, anticipating even more substantial fundraising expectations over time. In October, Google announced a $2 billion investment in Anthropic, a startup competitor to ChatGPT, whose chatbot Claude also received funding from Amazon for 4 billion dollars in September. Further signs of movement in the sector have emerged from Reuterswhich indicates the possibility of a new investment from Google, this time in the orderand hundreds of millions of dollars, with the startup Character.ai.



All these operations attracted the attention of FTC, with Chair Lina Khan warning about detecting signs of concentration in the AI ​​market, announcing attention to anti-competitive behavior. Character.ai uses generative AI to develop a virtual assistant that specializes in drafting emails, making suggestions, and writing code. The company launched the Character Group Chat feature in October, allowing users to create group chats with their AI characters. In the previous March, Character.ai has closed a Series A round of funding, led by American venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, raising $150 million and achieving a billion-dollar valuation. However, second Bloombergthe valuation could exceed 5 billion in the next round of financing.

Google already has a partnership with Character.ai, using the big tech company’s cloud services. However, according to Reuters, negotiations are underway for a new investment of hundreds of millions of dollars, perhaps in the form of convertible debt. Meanwhile, Character.ai is exploring other sources of funding from venture capital funds. OpenAI, on the other hand, is seeking additional funding from Microsoft to develop software that can match human intelligence. The company announced some new features, including the ability for users to create a customized version of the chatbot. By the end of November, verified users’ bots will be uploaded to a store, becoming a source of income for their creators. Despite the lack of financial details, Altman said OpenAI’s revenue growth has been positive this year. Currently, the company is not yet profitable due to training costs, but Altman is confident that the partnership with Redmond will ensure mutual success.

Microsoft’s strategy

As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Microsoft has recorded a notable increase in revenues and operating profit over the last six financial years, highlighting the dynamics of its operating divisions: Productivity and Business Process, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. Overall, the group’s revenue rose from $110.36 billion in 2017-18 to $211.915 billion in 2022-23, while operating profit rose from $35.085 billion to $88.523 billion in the same period. The cloud computing segment, represented by the Intelligent Cloud division with Azure as the protagonist, has experienced significant growth. Its revenue contribution rose from 29.2% in 2017-18 to 41.5% in 2022-23, with cloud computing profitability rising from 32.8% of operating income to 42.7%.

On the other hand, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Windows operating system, various devices, video games and search engines, has seen a reduction in its relevance in relative terms to company revenues and EBIT. In 2017-18, this division accounted for approximately 38.3% of revenue, but currently accounts for approximately 25.8%. The Productivity and Business Processes area maintained relative stability, maintaining its impact on overall turnover at around 32%, with the weight on operational profitability rising dal 36.9% al 38.6%.

Divisional trend analysis indicates strong growth in cloud computing, highlighting the strategic importance of this sector for Microsoft. The company has leveraged its large existing customer base, especially corporate customers, to ensure easy adoption of the new products in the market. The positive dynamics of cloud computing has also been attributed to the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) services. The recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the video game industry reflects a strategic move to strengthen Microsoft’s presence in this market, promoting Xbox Game Pass and gaining market share. Despite the growth of the stock on the stock market, some observers suggest caution given the run of the Nasdaq and the outlook on rates from the Federal Reserve.



