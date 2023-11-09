Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, a taxi simulator with a 1:1 scale recreation of Barcelona, ​​confirms release date on PC and consoles.

Explore a 1:1 scale recreation of Barcelona is the main hook of Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, a taxi simulator as realistic and challenging as it is relaxing, which has been announced by Nacon for February 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If it sounds familiar to you, it’s because we already talked about it a long time ago, when it was known as Urban Venture, presented by the studio Simteract (which is from Poland and was focused on professional simulators until they released Train Life: A Railway Simulator in 2021).

Attracted by the premise, Nacon, the French publisher that has just hit a home run with RoboCop (after biting the dust with Gollum) has decided to publish the game, under the name Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulatoravailable starting in February on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Drive through Barcelona recreated on a full scale in Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Taxi Life offers a unique experience, in which you run a new taxi company in Barcelona.

Part of the time you will spend drivingadapting your driving style to what the road throws at you, such as accidents, parades or traffic jams, weather conditions, and responding to the requests of your passengers to get good ratings and tips.

The other is spent managing your company: hiring other drivers, expanding your fleet and making the best decisions so that your business prospers, such as assigning drivers to neighborhoods and time slots, as well as customizing the color, cabin, and wheels of the car. ..

There’s also challengeseven accelerating at full speed, breaking all speed regulations.

But without a doubt the most attractive thing is that it offers a exact recreation, 1:1 of Barcelonawhich has been designed as a huge open world of 20 square kilometers and with more than 200 monuments and recognizable places in Barcelona, ​​according to information from a year and a half ago.

Let’s hope this recreation of Barcelona is better than the one in The Wheelmanthe “GTA in Barcelona” with Vin Diesel from 2009. This Taxi Life will be released in PC, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S in February 2024. early access release scheduled for late 2022 or 2023.