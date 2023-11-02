The Talos Principle 2the new iteration developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, arrives today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4. Direct continuation of the first chapter, the work faithfully takes up some features of Greek Mythology.

“The Talos Principle 2 greatly expands the beloved original with more mind-blowing puzzles to solve, new puzzle mechanics, a richer story, more secrets to discover, and the biggest, strangest world Croteam has ever built,” the team said.

